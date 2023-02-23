Arizona State University Senior Showcase Will Be Presented at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the Arizona State University Class of 2023 in Sun Devils in NYC. Join us in a celebration of the Arizona State University Music Theatre Class of 2023 as they present material spanning from the earliest days of American musical theatre to the current hits of Broadway and beyond. Sun Devils in NYC is your introduction to the future of musical theatre all the way from the land where the sun never stops shining.

Featuring Jena Allen, Alex Bellanti-Diehl, Aydan Bruce, Evening Calabrese, Stephanie Clark, Christian Fronckowiak, Leonel Gallegos, Liuyi Jiang, Christian Johannsen, Mia Johnson, Jazmin Noel Moehring, Michelle Pérez, Ericca Rose, Matt Villar, Isaac Weslet Wilson, and Desmond Woodward. Music Direction by Mario Yniguez and Associate Music Direction by Andy Chen. Also featuring Gus Campbell on guitar and Matthew Storto on drums. Directed by program director Brian DeMaris.

Sun Devils in NYC plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.