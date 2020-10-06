Arcade & Starlite Kick Off Pangea's GHOST LIGHT SERIES

TAMMY FAYE STARLITE: STANDING BY will premiere on October 23.

The far-right Southern evangelical country singer Tammy Faye Starlite makes another pilgrimage to New York, this time to gift America with a new values-rich concert celebrating who we are at this most promising time in history. Staged at her favorite East Village supper club, Pangea, "Tammy Faye Starlite: Standing By" inaugurates Pangea's new livestream "Ghost Light Series," on Friday October 23 at 8pm EST. Tickets are $20 Visit www.pangeanyc.com for tickets and more details.

Penny Arcade 's new mixed media work-in-progress "Notes from the Underground" airs on Friday October 30, also at 8pm. Pangea regulars David Cale , and Steven Hayes, and Pangea newcomer Karl Saint Lucy are also preparing inspiring new shows born out of hardship, isolation and utter despair.

Further dates for the series, staged in Pangea's intimate showroom with no audience, will be announced soon. Last week, Pangea resumed indoor dining at 25% capacity and will continue its popular outdoor café featuring occasional unannounced performers, for a suitable time as weather permits.

Declares Starlite: "My new show dissects the current state of our beloved nation, which is clearly so much better than it was four years ago, but there's still work to be done, and we need President Donald J.Trump to continue his supreme and excellent leadership to bring us to our fullest Godly glory. Evil will be brought to justice before the last trumpet is blown!"

Avant-garde legend Penny Arcade 's "Notes From The Underground" investigates where we are right now and offers an antidote to the rise of authoritarianism, virtue signaling, the pc highjacking of language, and the erasure of history. With an extraordinary soundscape of rock 'n roll culled from the past 60 years and live-mixed by Arcade's long-time collaborator Steve Zehentner, Arcade sings and riffs her fearless, often prescient critique of our reality while personifying the values that once made downtown NYC a gritty, authentic and creative mecca.

"God bless Tammy and Penny!" says music director Stephen Shanaghan of the two downtown icons. With co-owner Arnoldo Caballero y Cespedes, Shanaghan has made Pangea a major hub of the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement since introducing music and performance in January 2015. Artists like Arcade, and Starlite, whom The New York Times has called "jaw-dropping" and "revelatory" are what make the difference.

Also in the first wave of the "The Ghost Light Series" are the following:

Karl Saint Lucy 's "Different Stars: A Reckoning with Time, Trauma and Circumstance." Raquel Cion directs this new queer song cycle that's being developed into a musical.

The playwright monologuist and songwriter David Cale brings us an as-yet-unnamed show produced by Kevin Malony

Steve Hayes c-sections his currently-running YouTube series "Tired Old Queen Series" for a rebirth on stage... also produced by TWEED.

