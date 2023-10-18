Alice Ripley to Return to The Green Room 42 in November

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Tony Award winner Alice Ripley on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM. The Broadway veteran again joins forces with music director John McDaniel for an encore performance by popular demand after two successful shows last month. This set of her most requested songs includes “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Who Will Love Me as I Am?,” and “I Miss the Mountains.” Ripley exclaims “Don't call it a comeback, it's a RETURN!”

Alice Ripley received the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” for her performance as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. Ms. Ripley's body of work includes being a member of seven original Broadway casts, including Side Show, which earned her a Tony nomination. Her television credits include “30 Rock,” “Blue Bloods,” “Girlboss,” “Inventing Anna,” and “Royal Pains.” She's been seen in the films Sugar!, Isn't It Delicious, The Adulterer, Fever, and Sing Along.

John McDaniel is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning music director, composer, director, arranger, orchestrator, and producer. He is also an Artistic Director at the Tony Award-winning Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Most recently, John music directed and orchestrated Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday Special on NBC. John participated in a live Playbill concert event in Times Square welcoming back Broadway, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, and Chuck Schumer. McDaniel produced and directed a virtual concert of Sticks & Stones, for which he is also the composer, starring Audra McDonald and Javier Muñoz. He is also a camp director of Kristin Chenoweth's “Broadway Boot Camp.” John directed Into the Woods and Hair in Concert at the historic Patchogue Theatre, “Sondheim Originals” at 54 Below, and “Piano Men” at Birdland. Broadway credits include Bonnie and Clyde (Drama Desk nomination, Best Orchestrations), Catch Me If You Can, Brooklyn (producer and orchestrator), Annie Get Your Gun (Grammy Award), Taboo, Chicago, Grease, Patti LuPone on Broadway, and Company – the Original Cast in Concert at Lincoln Center. On Television: “The Rosie O'Donnell Show” (two Emmy Awards and eight nominations). John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Joel Grey, Betty Buckley, Bette Midler, Shirley Jones and Katy Perry, and has guest conducted 15 symphony orchestras across America, including five concerts with his hometown St. Louis Symphony. John received a BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University.

Alice Ripley will perform “Believe It or Not” on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Thursday, October 19 and Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM

Mamie Parris

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”

Mamie Parris, star of Broadway's Cats, School of Rock and more, brings you for the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn't know you needed – or maybe it's the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d'Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

Friday, October 20 at 9:30 PM

Pamela Winslow Kashani

“Change Happens”

What's the meaning of life? Broadway luminary Pamela Winslow Kashani (original Rapunzel in Into the Woods) and TV star (Ensign McKnight on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”) tackles this question in a captivating cabaret, merging humor, personal tales, and soul-stirring music. Experiencing life's ever-changing path through Broadway tunes, sharp-witted parodies, and Kashani's self-penned earworms makes for a thrilling journey. Pamela invites us into a broad emotional spectrum, prompting us to collectively contemplate life's profound “why.” Also on Broadway Pamela played Lucille in Meet Me in St. Louis, Babette the feather duster in Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella in Into the Woods. Steven Jamail serves as music director.



Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein's Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.

Friday, November 17 at 9:30 PM

Paul Iacono

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Back by popular demand, “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTVs “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by Music Director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.

Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM

Roberto Araujo

“I Just Wanted You to Know”

Winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award at the Fresh Fruit Festival, Araujo takes audiences through anecdotes from his life, bringing an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor. “I Just Wanted You to Know” features a five-piece band led by music director Drew Wutke. The show is directed by Mónica Huarte, with musical staging by Jason Wise. Araujo started his career in his hometown of Mexico City working on shows such as Rent, Guys & Dolls, and Cats. His voice was featured as the singing voice of Joseph in the Dreamworks' animated feature Joseph: King of Dreams. Since relocating to New York City in 2000, Roberto has worked on the development of several new musicals, including Street Lights at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Go West directed by Jamie King, and Rachel. Roberto has also appeared in concert alongside Broadway stars including Tom Wopat, Carol Woods and Bianca Marroquin. He is currently part of the “On Stage” team at NY1 as a video journalist.