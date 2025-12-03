Alexandra Silber, Max Chernin and More Will Celebrate Hanukkah at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will again present 54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers on December 15th 2025, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the fifth year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

The 7:00pm and 9:30pm concerts will feature the writing talents of Josh Freilich (French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts) and Seth Christenfeld (The Oxford Epidemic), Lisette Glodowski and Richard Walter (Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical), Pamela Weiler Grayson (The Sustain) and Clare P. Cooper (Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding), Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot) and Laurie Hochman (Ghost Girls), Asher Muldoon (The Butcher Boy), Billy Recce (Fowl Play, Five: The Parody Musical) and Danny Salles (Vape! The Parody Musical) Joshua Rosenblum and Joanne Lessner (Einstein’s Dreams), Sequoia Sellinger (Next Year in Connecticut!) and Rona Moriah (Wilderness!) and Ben Wexler (Washington Square).

The performer line-up will feature Dani Apple (White Rose: The Musical), Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon), Max Chernin (Parade, Bright Star), Danielle Cohn (Drunk Shakespeare), Jessica Fontana (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Zal Owen (Harmony, The Band’s Visit), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Our Class) and Becca Suskauer (Untitled Jesse Eisenberg Film, Pretty Woman national tour).

The night will again be hosted by theater multi-hyphenate Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project). The concerts are produced by Jen Sandler and have musical supervision by Lena Gabrielle.