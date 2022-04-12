AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to Return to The Green Room 42

Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...™ to be held on Monday, January 24th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.