A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL Virtual Experience Back By Popular Demand

The show will take place on Facebook live on Monday, August 31.

Solomon Kee's A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL virtual experience is back by popular demand! A Night With Mr. Wonderful will take place on Facebook live on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 7:00PM EST.

A Night With Mr. Wonderful is a variety show like no other. Solomon Kee stars as Mr. Wonderful and covers everything from R&B to Rock & Roll.

He also takes you on a journey back to the Rat Pack era covering many of the hits Sammy Davis Jr. made famous like, Mr. Bojangles, Birth of the Blues, and Candyman.

Mr. Wonderful will also feature guest like Broadway's Lola from KINKY BOOTS J. Harrison Ghee as well as Kristen Jeter from the Broadway National Tour of "The Book of Mormon".

