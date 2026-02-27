Photos: Nicole Henry Brings 'What We Desire' To Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed vocalist Nicole Henry returned to Birdland in NYC on Monday, February 23 with What We Desire, a deeply felt, joy-filled concert celebrating one of humanity’s most enduring longings - to be loved.

Blending classic jazz sophistication with her signature soulful warmth, Nicole brought fresh resonance to beloved standards like “All the Way,” alongside inspired surprises including the ’70s gem “So Good, So Right.”

Joined by her stellar quartet - Andy Ezrin (piano), Richard Hammond (bass), Mike Piolet (drums), the evening soared with musical excellence, emotional depth, and an irresistible groove.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey