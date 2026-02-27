Lisa Gay To Return To Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar With Special Guest Gina Eckstine, March 28

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vocalist Lisa Gay returns to Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM, headlining an evening of Soul and Quiet Storm classics with her featured set, "Quiet Storm."

After her acclaimed Sugar Bar appearance last October with "The Songbook of Phyllis Hyman," Gay brings audiences back into the late-night elegance of classic R&B-romantic grooves, velvet ballads, and the kind of storytelling that feels tailor-made for an intimate room.

This time, Gay expands the night with a special guest appearance by Gina Eckstine, joining from Las Vegas. Eckstine presents her set, "Legacy of Love," which includes a tribute to her father, legendary crooner Billy Eckstine, as part of her act. The set celebrates musical lineage and timeless vocal artistry with heart, memory, and style.

The evening will be hosted by Jordan von Haslow, acclaimed vocalist and live entertainer and a two-time BroadwayWorld nominee, bringing warmth, polish, and a performer's instinct for pacing a room. Von Haslow will guide the audience through the night's musical chapters, helping the show feel like an occasion rather than a simple set list.

Guitarist Chris Clermont anchors the evening as music director, shaping the sound and supporting both vocalists with taste and finesse. Clermont will also step forward for a short featured performance, adding a spotlight moment that underscores the show's "musicians-first" spirit.

Together, the lineup promises a night designed for music lovers who crave the classics-performed live, up close, and with the kind of nuance that only happens when the room listens.

Event Details

What: Lisa Gay "Quiet Storm" with special guest Gina Eckstine "Legacy of Love"

When: Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Where: Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, 254 W. 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023

Admission: $30 plus two-drink minimum

Reservations: 212-579-0222

For fans of Soul, Quiet Storm, and classic vocal performance, this Sugar Bar return engagement offers a rare combination: a headlining set built for mood and romance, a featured guest honoring a legendary musical legacy, a host who understands the craft from the inside, and a music director who keeps the sound anchored in groove and elegance-all in one of New York City's most beloved rooms for live music.