7-Time Tony Award Nominee Michael John LaChiusa To Host UnsungMusicalsCo. Benefit Concert

UnsungMusicalsCo. (Ben West, Artistic Director) closes out its 2019 season with a benefit concert of The Passing Show of 2019, a new musical revue celebrating and satirizing the social and cultural happenings of the past year featuring sketches and songs written by college students and emerging writers. The one-night-only event will be presented on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).

Borrowing the title of was considered the first American revue in 1894, The Passing Show of 2019 is inspired by the iconic Broadway revues of the 1920s, 30s, and 40s, which launched the careers of countless writers.

The concert will be hosted by 7-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (Giant, The Wild Party, Hello, Again). Performers scheduled to appear include Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard, Far From Heaven), Danny Bolero (Miss You Like Hell, In the Heights), Alli Mauzey (Wicked, Cry Baby), Grace McLean (Natasha Pierre, In the Green), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Kristen Beth Williams (Hello, Dolly!, Pippin), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Chicago), among others to be announced shortly. The concert will be directed by Sr?'a Vasiljević. The 2019 Writers Council, which will serve as advisors, includes Jeff Bowen, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs, Kait Kerrigan, and Georgia Stitt. The director, music director, and additional performers will be announced shortly.

Tickets may be purchased through Ticket Central via www.ticketcentral.com, by calling 212-279-4200, or in person at 416 W. 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

Writer submissions are now being accepted for The Passing Show of 2019. Any current college students or emerging writers interested in submitting material for consideration should visit UMC's website at www.UnsungMusicals.org.

