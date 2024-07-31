54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION Finale to be Presented at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grab your slushees and head down to 54 Below to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, “GLEE.” From songs like “Don’t Stop Believing” to “Loser Like Me,” this isn’t an episode you’ll want to miss. And that’s how Sue “C”s it. This performance marks the finale of the 54 Sings The Glee Version series.

The show will feature performing artists from Jagged Little Pill, Kimberly Akimbo, Aladdin, SIX, and more. The cast includes Senzel Ahmady, Joseph Frederick Allen, Alex Allred, Antonio Cipriano, Cara Rose DiPietro, Meg Dwinell, Gabe Escobar, Zach Faust, Fernell Hogan, Nicole Lamb, Katie Lemmen, Kyra Linekin, Andi Maroney, Marcus McGee, Ren Parker, Braden Phillips, Sue Sylvester, Jenna Lea Rosen, Brian Vaulx Jr., and Justine Verheul.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz. Music direction by James Stryska. Associate produced by Caitlin Brightman.

54 Sings The Glee Version: The Finale plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 20th at 9:30pm. There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Comments