54 Below to Celebrate Black History Month With Latrice Royale, Vanessa Williams and More

Join us in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form as we present a spectacular line up of shows including some of Broadway’s youngest stars, Grand Hotel’s David Jackson, MOIPEI, and more.

YOUNG, GIFTED, & BROADWAY CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH – FEBRUARY 2 AT 7PM

Let’s lift our voices and celebrate Black History Month with Broadway’s best and brightest young stars! Join us at 54 Below for an evening where you will hear great songs from Broadway and beyond, along with some historical facts you may have never known. Journey with us, as we lift the voices of great historical figures of Black History! Featuring current and recent Broadway youth performers from Disney’s The Lion King, TINA! The Tina Turner Musical, Waiting for Godot, MJ The Musical, Gypsy, and more!

Featuring Jace Bently, Layla Capers, Lincoln Alejandro Collier, Summer Rae Daney, Nadia Daniel, Soleil Hall, Jackson Hayes, Kenneth E. Johnson Jr., Ethan Joseph, McKenzie S. Lewis, Davis Matthews, Phierce Phoenix, Mekhi Richardson, Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III, Eldridge Taylor Jr., Nia Thompson, Kyleigh Vickers, and Julius Weems IV.

With special guest Broadway legend Bonita Hamilton from Disney’s The Lion King and musical director Nattalyee Randall. Come hear these gifted performers acknowledge the many Black Broadway performers whose shoulders we stand on and lift their voices as Broadway’s best and brightest young stars!

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LATRICE ROYALE – FEBRUARY 3 & 4 AT 7PM

The performance on Feb 4 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Best known for her Chunky Yet Funky, Bold and Beautiful appearances on shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here,” Latrice Royale is returning to New York City and making her long awaited 54 Below debut as only she can.

Touring extensively with her autobiographical cabaret shows Here’s to Life and Life Goes On with her husband Christopher Hamblin at the piano, Miss Royale’s vocals will shine as she shares stories along with some of her favorite tunes such as “With Every Breath I Take” and her own special spin on Aretha Franklin’s “RESPECT.” After her star turn as Audrey II in Ogunquit Playhouse’s Little Shop of Horrors, come expecting to get a full helping of everything Miss Royale has to offer… Class, Sass, and a whole lot of… encouragement!!!

Featuring special guests Diva LaMarr (Jersey Boys national tour).

Latrice Royale captured the hearts of the world and earned the title of Miss Congeniality on Season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She then went on to appear in other incarnations of the franchise, including multiple guest appearances on the show, “RuPaul’s Drag U” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” Seasons 1 & 4, as well as representing “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on “Celebrity Family Feud.” Latrice also just completed her fourth residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas as part of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race: LIVE!” show, and just finished filming Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: LIVE! UNTUCKED” for WOWPresentsPlus.

In January 2021, Latrice made history by becoming the first queen to appear in drag on the QVC network, while promoting Ruby Royale nuts by Squirrel Brand. Since that time she has seen two successful runs on London’s West End Stage in DeathDrop. In addition to her guest star role on the Netflix series “AJ & The Queen,” Miss Royale also served as a special consultant to the writers of that show, helping shape the script and her character of Faberge Leggs, which became a fan-favorite from the series.

The Large and in Charge Beautiful Queen has toured the world extensively, not only in group tours with her “RuPaul’s Drag Race” sisters, but her autobiographical one-queen-show Here’s to Life has seen sold out audiences in major cities all over the world, with an album of the same name available worldwide. Royale also toured over 30 cities in North America in 2023 with her debut solo tour Life Goes On, which she also self-produced through her company Latrice Royale, INC. / LRI Talent & Management.

Always eager to lend her voice to help her community, Latrice was especially proud to be a keynote speaker on the steps of the State Capitol Building of the State of Florida in Tallahassee, speaking out against anti-drag legislation as part of the Drag Queen March in 2023.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID JACKSON: DEDICATED TO YOU, FEAT. ALLYSON TUCKER! – FEBRUARY 8 AT 7PM

54 Below welcomes back David Jackson (Eubie!, My One And Only, La Cage aux Folles, Grand Hotel) in an evening Dedicated To You: A Heartfelt Musical Journey Through the Songs of Johnny Hartman and Billy Eckstine, two music giants who significantly influenced his own vocal style and provided cherished memories of his young adulthood to the present day. If you remember his outstanding first outing at the club and most recently the critically acclaimed Cotton Club Confidential, you are guaranteed a memorable night in “Broadway’s Living Room.”

The show is directed by Lynnette Barkley, with music direction by Andre Chez Lewis. Produced by Peter von Mayrhauser.

Allyson Tucker (Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Man of La Mancha, Anything Goes) is delighted to return to 54 Below alongside the incomparable David Jackson.

Photo credit: Frank Scott

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VERSES AND VOICES! GERMONO TOUSSAINT – FEBRUARY 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This show is part of our Verses and Voices series which aims to break down institutional and financial barriers for both artists and audiences. For more information on Verses and Voices, please visit 54below.org/VersesAndVoices

Songs I Wrote is a raw, soul-stirring live concert from Germono Toussaint—playwright, composer, producer, and creator of Brown Liquor & Blessed Oil and The Last Gatekeeper. Featuring a powerhouse lineup of vocalists and an eclectic mix of musical theater, funk, soul, and house music, this one-hour evening explores identity, survival, and spiritual rebirth through songs drawn from over two decades of work. Toussaint invites the audience on a journey from Milwaukee to NYC, from the church to the club, from silence to truth.

Performances by The Incredible Drunkertons, Crystal Monee Hall, and Rana Roman.

Joined by special guest Harriett D. Foy.

Also featuring Pernell Walker, Alexa Grae, and Kevin Gardner.

Music direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney.

With Mike Veny on drums, Aron Marchak on guitar, and Kenji Tokunaga on bass.

Directed by Brisa Areli Muñoz (Director of Artistic Innovation & Emergent Magic, MUSICAL THEATRE FACTORY).

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. A $2 facility fee will be applied to all paid orders. For Premium seats our suggested donation amount is $25 or more. For General Admission our suggested donation amount is $10 or more. All General Admission seats will be first come first serve on the night of the performance. No Food & Beverage Minimum.

VANESSA WILLIAMS – FEBRUARY 16 – 21 AT 7PM

Vanessa Williams returns to 54 Below with a new show all about love. Get ready while she takes you to The Comfort Zone on a musical stroll down memory lane.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Vanessa can currently be seen headlining the West End musical adaptation of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada, in which she stars as the iconic Miranda Priestly. On Broadway, she has appeared in The Trip to Bountiful, Sondheim on Sondheim, After Midnight, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Into the Woods, and POTUS. Her numerous screen appearances include starring roles in the hit films Eraser and Soul Food and the television shows “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Queen of the Universe,” among many others.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings, and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony® nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards, and 3 Satellite Awards.

She is one of the world’s most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world.

$156 cover charge (includes $16 in fees). $217 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $222 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AT THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND HIP-HOP – FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway artist, music director, and songwriter Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme) for a one-night-only musical showcase of original work that blends the drama of theatre with the energy of hip-hop. At the Corner of Broadway & Hip-Hop is a live mixtape experience featuring reimagined showtunes and original songs, brought to life by some of Broadway’s brightest artists.

From Sondheim to SZA, Hamilton to (King?) Hov, Manny and his crew will transform cabaret into a musical crossroads where genres collide and creativity reigns. With special guests from hit shows such as Hamilton, MJ, Warriors, and more, this evening will redefine what it means to be theatrical, Black, and bold here on the 54 Below stage. Follow Manny @themannyhouston for a sneak peek into the mind of a new luminary.

Featuring Jared Dixon, Aneesa Folds, Shockwave, Nyla Sostre, Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, and more stars to be announced!

Manny Houston is a multi-hyphenate artist, musician, and storyteller whose work lives at the intersection of theatre, hip-hop, and funk. A classically trained pianist with a degree in music from The College of Charleston, he has appeared on Broadway in Illinoise and is an alum of Freestyle Love Supreme, performing alongside the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, and other musical improv icons.

Also a songwriter and producer who worked as an apprentice under Superproducer Duo Stargate, Manny fuses classical musicianship, hip-hop innovation, and theatrical storytelling — in order to be a part of the generation that is actively defining what Broadway can look and sound like.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOLDEN BOY IN CONCERT – FEBRUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate over 60 years of the classic musical Golden Boy in concert. Based on the 1937 play of the same name by Clifford Odets, the story focuses on Joe Wellington, a young man from Harlem who, despite his family’s objections, turns to prizefighting as a means of escaping his ghetto roots and finding fame and fortune. He crosses paths with Mephistopheles-like promoter Eddie Satin and eventually betrays his manager Tom Moody when he becomes romantically involved with Moody’s girlfriend Lorna Moon.

Produced and directed by John Bronston with music direction by Nehemiah Luckett, we’ll be celebrating the rich legacy of the musical and featuring the complete score written for the initial production on Broadway in 1964 by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams. For the first time ever, this performance will also include material written for the 1968 London premiere that starred Sammy Davis Jr – as well as additional material written for later revivals of the show starring Obba Babatunde between 1984 and 1991 and for a production at Long Wharf in 2000 starring Rodney Hicks, Michael Rupert, Doug Eskew, and Milton Craig Nealy (with a new book and additional lyrics by Keith Glover).

Movement consultancy by Kenneth Green Tilford.

Featuring Kristy Cates, Joshua Chachi, Apollo Levine, Ron Lucas, Peter McIntosh, Delores McKenzie, Michael Mendez, Nygel D. Robinson, Jordan Tyson, and Anthony Wayne.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOIPEI ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ NYC – FEBRUARY 27 AT 7PM

Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya. They are exceptional musicians who present a unique concert shaped by their distinct journey. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington to swing, a spiritual or two, and some well-known pop songs, along with a loving tribute to their upbringing in Kenya. They sing of their unique journey from choirs in Kenya to the concert stages in New York City and the world. As artists totally immersed in their craft, Mary, Maggy, and Marta create all their own vocal arrangements.

Songs include “NYC” “In the Mood” “Take Me Back to Manhattan” “Hit the Road Jack” “Imagine” “Sing for Your Supper” “Jambo Bwana” and a 60s medley, to name a few. Be on the lookout for unexpected gems throughout the evening.

The exceptional talents of these three sisters blend these music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling and entertaining evening guaranteed to warm your heart and put a smile on your face!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: A SAMMY DAVIS, JR. CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION – FEBRUARY 28 AT 7PM

Broadway’s brightest stars come together to celebrate Sammy Davis, Jr. for his 100th birthday.

Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist.

Get ready for an evening featuring an all-star cast as they perform such dazzling songs as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “Too Close for Comfort,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and many more. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” centennial celebration.

Featuring Michael-Demby Cain, Tony Award® nominee Keith David, Ava Nicole Frances, Nicolas King, T. Oliver Reid, Blinky Williams, Eric Jordan Young, plus wonderful surprises!

Joined by Michael O’Brien on bass.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

LATRICE ROYALE February 4 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

VERSES AND VOICES! GERMONO TOUSSAINT February 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)