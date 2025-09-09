36th New York Cabaret Convention Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The spotlight will return to Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater as The Mabel Mercer Foundation presents the 36th Annual New York Cabaret Convention, October 21–23, 2025. This year marks a milestone: 20 years of unforgettable performances in this grand, acoustically stunning venue. Curtain time is 6:00 PM nightly.

Hailed as the original and longest-running event of its kind, the New York Cabaret Convention is more than a showcase — it’s a glittering celebration of the Great American Songbook and the cabaret performers who carry its legacy forward, interpreting the music for a new generation. Each evening features a unique theme, brought to life by a vibrant mix of iconic artists and exciting new voices.

Tickets are priced from $25 to $100, with Premium Patron Seating available at $500 per evening, including prime orchestra seats and access to exclusive post-show artist receptions — all in support of the Foundation’s nonprofit mission. $10 rush tickets are available on concert day at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office for students and Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) members with valid ID — good for any available seat!