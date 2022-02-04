WEST SIDE STORY Soundtrack Released on 2-LP Vinyl

Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP vinyl has been released in three formats, including 2-LP set, black vinyl; a 2-LP set Walmart Exclusive, blue vinyl; and 2-LP set Target Exclusive, red vinyl and poster.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Vinyl Tracklist

Disc 1

Side 1:

1. Prologue

2. La Borinqueña (Sharks Version) - Performed by David Alvarez and Sharks

3. Jet Song - Performed by Mike Faist and Kyle Coffman and Kevin Csolak and John Michael Fiumara and Patrick Higgins and Jets

4. Something's Coming - Performed by Ansel Elgort

5. The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade

6. The Dance at the Gym: Mambo

7. The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump

8. Maria - Performed by Ansel Elgort

Side 2:

1. Balcony Scene (Tonight) - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort

2. Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo

3. America - Performed by Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez and Ana Isabelle and Jennifer Florentino and Natalie Toro and Arianna Rosario and Ilda Mason and Jeanette Delgado and Annelise Cepero and Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Jamila Velazquez and Edriz E. Rosa Pérez and Melody Martí and Gaby Diaz and Juliette Feliciano and Isabella Ward and Maria Alexis Rodriguez and Yesenia Ayala and Gabriela M. Soto and Sebastian Serra and Julius Anthony Rubio and Ricardo A. Zayas and Yurel Echezarreta and Kelvin Delgado and Ricky Ubeda and Carlos Sánchez Falú and Adriel Flete and Jacob Guzman and Carlos E. Gonzalez and David Avilés Morales and Andrei Chagas and David Guzman

4. Gee, Officer Krupke - Performed by Kevin Csolak and John Michael Fiumara and Jess LeProtto and Ben Cook and Kyle Allen and Myles Erlick and Patrick Higgins

5. One Hand, One Heart - Performed by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler

Disc 2

Side 1:

1. Cool - Performed by Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist

2. Tonight (Quintet) - Performed by Mike Faist and David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose and Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler and Jets and Sharks

3. The Rumble

4. I Feel Pretty - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ana Isabelle and Ilda Mason and Annelise Cepero and Jamila Velazquez and Andréa Burns and Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Yassmin Alers

5. Somewhere - Performed by Rita Moreno

Side 2:

1. A Boy Like That / I Have a Love - Performed by Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler

2. Finale

3. End Credits