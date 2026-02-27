Video: David Harbour and Jason Bateman Star in DTF St. Louis Sneak Peek

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO has released a sneak peek from DTF St. Louis, the forthcoming limited series starring David Harbour and Jason Bateman. In the clip, Bateman's character, Clark, tells Harbour's Floyd of an app that is promised to "spice up your life."

The seven-episode dark comedy series will debut Sunday, March 1, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. According to the logline, the series is "a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead."

The story follows the untimely demise of Floyd (played by David Harbour), and the relationship between him and weatherman Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman), and Floyd's wife Carol (Linda Cardellini), all while an investigation into his death is underway.

From writer, director, and showrunner Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman’s Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.