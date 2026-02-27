Video: POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 5 Debuts Teaser Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





STARZ has released a teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” set to premiere Friday, June 12, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

In Season Five, Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) solidifies his place in the Queens drug business alongside Southside legend Breeze (Shameik Moore), and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous game. Whether it’s the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique (Joey Bada$$) fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes, many sacrifices will be made, but nothing will stand in the way of Kanan’s pursuit of power.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the second spinoff in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Creator Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season Five. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak also serves as an executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Season four of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" averaged 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode. To date, the series has accumulated over 21 billion minutes viewed across all episodes and remains one of STARZ's top-performing series. All four seasons of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” are available to stream now on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Photo Credit: STARZ