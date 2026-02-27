Olympic Gold Medalists Hilary Knight, Jack Hughes & Quinn Hughes to Visit THE TONIGHT SHOW

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fresh off their gold‑medal victories, Team USA’s hockey stars are heading to late-night. Hilary Knight, Jack Hughes, and Quinn Hughes will join “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, March 2, for a sit‑down interview.

Both the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams defeated Canada in overtime at the recently concluded Milan Cortina Winter Olympics to take home gold. The episode will also feature guests Nicole Kidman, Luke Thompson and a cooking demo by Chef Mario Carbone.

The late-night talk show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It streams the next day on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.