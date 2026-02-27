Photos: Inside THE BRIDE! World Premiere with Jessie Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The World Premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! took place on February 26, 2026, in London, England. Several cast and crew members of the film were in attendance, including Olivier and Golden Globe-winning performer Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more. Take a look at photos from the event below.

A reimagined take on the Bride of Frankenstein, the film follows "Frank," a lonely Frankenstein-like figure (Bale) who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) for a companion. The two revive a murdered young woman, and The Bride (Buckley) is born. The film hits theaters on March 6, 2026.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the movie features several big-scale song-and-dance numbers, including some from Jake Gyllenhaal. He stars as in-universe movie star Ronnie Reed, with Bale's character an obsessed fan who also participates in some dance numbers with Buckley.