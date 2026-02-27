Photos: Inside THE BRIDE! World Premiere with Jessie Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More
The film hits theaters on March 6, 2026.
The World Premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! took place on February 26, 2026, in London, England. Several cast and crew members of the film were in attendance, including Olivier and Golden Globe-winning performer Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more. Take a look at photos from the event below.
A reimagined take on the Bride of Frankenstein, the film follows "Frank," a lonely Frankenstein-like figure (Bale) who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) for a companion. The two revive a murdered young woman, and The Bride (Buckley) is born. The film hits theaters on March 6, 2026.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the movie features several big-scale song-and-dance numbers, including some from Jake Gyllenhaal. He stars as in-universe movie star Ronnie Reed, with Bale's character an obsessed fan who also participates in some dance numbers with Buckley.
The film also stars Peter Sarsgaard and Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.
Other behind-the-camera creatives include director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and Costume Designer Sandy Powell.
Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Kate Green/Hoda Davaine/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures
Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Hough, Penélope Cruz, Director Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Peter Sarsgaard
Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Penélope Cruz
Courtney Kivowitz, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Pamela Abdy, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Hough, Penélope Cruz, Director Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren
Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Hough, Penélope Cruz, Director Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard and Christian Bale
Penélope Cruz
Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale
Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren
Courtney Kivowitz
