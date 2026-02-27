Video: THE PITT Preview Teases New Chaos and Challenges in Episode 9

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A sneak preview has been released for the ninth episode of The Pitt Season 2, coming to HBO Max on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Check it out now.

The new video teases continued complications in the emergency department following cyber-attacks, as new patients arrive amid the chaos, and an unexpected visit for Mel. Also in the episode, one of Javadi’s patients slips through the cracks, and Dana calls in an old friend with experience running a low-tech ER.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on January 8, 2026. The acclaimed series examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

New episodes of the 15-episode second season debut weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, April 16. Tune in to watch The Pitt each Thursday at 9:00 ET on HBO Max. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

The Season 2 cast includes Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The first season, which premiered in January 2025, received 13 Emmy nominations and five wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, first-time Emmy wins for Noah Wyle (Lead Actor), Katherine LaNasa (Supporting Actress), and Shawn Hatosy (Guest Actor), and Outstanding Casting. It has also garnered two Golden Globe Award nominations, with Noah Wyle taking home the award for his performance.

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created The Pitt and executive produces the series alongside Emmy winner John Wells, Noah Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.