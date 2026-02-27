Video: Liz and Derek Seek Jimmy's Help in SHRINKING Season 3 Sneak Peek Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode six of Shrinking Season 3. The Apple comedy series returned to the streamer at the end of January, fresh off the announcement of a Season 4 renewal.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, debuting Wednesday, March 4, Liz and Derek request that Jimmy lend his skills as a therapist to help their son Matthew during a difficult period. Also in the episode, Jimmy supports Liz after Derek's health takes a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, Meg comes clean with Paul, and Gaby makes progress with Maya.

Led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking features an all-star ensemble including Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

The third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season.

Photo Credit: Apple TV