WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record

Being an outcast has never been more IN as Wednesday, the supernatural infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, with 50M+ households who have seen the series (341M hours viewed divided by 6.8 hours). The series now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix.

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with an impressive cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries - tied with Stranger Things 4.

German series 1899 continued to take fans on a multilingual journey and anchored itself in the #2 spot with 87.89M hours viewed. Fans couldn't get enough of the royal family as Season 5 of The Crown had 42.36M hours viewed. The fictional drama, inspired by real events, was in the Top 10 in 74 countries.

It's hard to say goodbye to favorites - the third and final season of Dead to Me had 33.33M hours viewed, while Season 1 entered the list with 11.94M hours viewed. Fans continued to visit multiple seasons of Manifest; Season 1 (15.01M hours viewed), Season 3 (12.26M hours viewed) and Season 4 (21.6M hours viewed). Documentary series Pepsi, Where's My Jet? entered the list with 14.16M hours viewed.

In its second week, family fantasy Slumberland moved into the #1 spot on the English Films List with 45.43M hours viewed. And in just 10 days, nearly 40M households have seen the film (79M hours viewed divided by 2 hours). Starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley, the two embarked on a magical journey with a pet pig in tow, appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. It's the most wonderful time of the year with holiday films.

The Noel Diary with Justin Hartley (36.27M hours viewed), Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet (14.98M hours viewed), Christmas with You starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia (13.8M hours viewed) and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (13.47M hours viewed) put fans in a festive mood.

Based on a true story of Syrian sisters played by Nathalie Issa (Yusra Mardini) and Manal Issa (Sara Mardini), The Swimmers debuted in the 3rd spot with 22.48M hours viewed. Meanwhile, chilling drama The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh, had 16.86M hours viewed. Enola Holmes 2 had 9.67M hours viewed. Closing out the list was documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: FILTHY RICH with 7.29M hours viewed.

New entrants on the Non-English Films List include Polish action-thriller Lesson Plan topping the list (17.31M hours viewed), French drama The Lost Patient (8.67M hours viewed), Mexican comedy Who's a Good Boy? (3.18M hours viewed) and Swedish drama Off Track (2.67M hours viewed). German drama All Quiet on the Western Front, French action-adventures Lost Bullet and Lost Bullet 2 and Brazilian drama Beyond the Universe all returned to the list.

Season 6 of Spanish teen drama Elite moved to the #1 spot on the Non-English TV List with 48.27M hours viewed. Colombian drama Til Money Do Us Part and Korean drama Under the Queen's Umbrella both returned to the list. Debuts on the list included Korean thriller Somebody, Colombian drama The Unbroken Voice, Japanese drama First Love and Hindi-language Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.