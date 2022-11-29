Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record

WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record

The series now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Being an outcast has never been more IN as Wednesday, the supernatural infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, with 50M+ households who have seen the series (341M hours viewed divided by 6.8 hours). The series now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix.

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with an impressive cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries - tied with Stranger Things 4.

German series 1899 continued to take fans on a multilingual journey and anchored itself in the #2 spot with 87.89M hours viewed. Fans couldn't get enough of the royal family as Season 5 of The Crown had 42.36M hours viewed. The fictional drama, inspired by real events, was in the Top 10 in 74 countries.

It's hard to say goodbye to favorites - the third and final season of Dead to Me had 33.33M hours viewed, while Season 1 entered the list with 11.94M hours viewed. Fans continued to visit multiple seasons of Manifest; Season 1 (15.01M hours viewed), Season 3 (12.26M hours viewed) and Season 4 (21.6M hours viewed). Documentary series Pepsi, Where's My Jet? entered the list with 14.16M hours viewed.

In its second week, family fantasy Slumberland moved into the #1 spot on the English Films List with 45.43M hours viewed. And in just 10 days, nearly 40M households have seen the film (79M hours viewed divided by 2 hours). Starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley, the two embarked on a magical journey with a pet pig in tow, appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. It's the most wonderful time of the year with holiday films.

The Noel Diary with Justin Hartley (36.27M hours viewed), Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet (14.98M hours viewed), Christmas with You starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia (13.8M hours viewed) and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (13.47M hours viewed) put fans in a festive mood.

Based on a true story of Syrian sisters played by Nathalie Issa (Yusra Mardini) and Manal Issa (Sara Mardini), The Swimmers debuted in the 3rd spot with 22.48M hours viewed. Meanwhile, chilling drama The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh, had 16.86M hours viewed. Enola Holmes 2 had 9.67M hours viewed. Closing out the list was documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: FILTHY RICH with 7.29M hours viewed.

New entrants on the Non-English Films List include Polish action-thriller Lesson Plan topping the list (17.31M hours viewed), French drama The Lost Patient (8.67M hours viewed), Mexican comedy Who's a Good Boy? (3.18M hours viewed) and Swedish drama Off Track (2.67M hours viewed). German drama All Quiet on the Western Front, French action-adventures Lost Bullet and Lost Bullet 2 and Brazilian drama Beyond the Universe all returned to the list.

Season 6 of Spanish teen drama Elite moved to the #1 spot on the Non-English TV List with 48.27M hours viewed. Colombian drama Til Money Do Us Part and Korean drama Under the Queen's Umbrella both returned to the list. Debuts on the list included Korean thriller Somebody, Colombian drama The Unbroken Voice, Japanese drama First Love and Hindi-language Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host “SNL” together. They currently star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Upcoming hosts also include Keke Palmer and Austin Butler.
Rosie ODonnell, Jason Alexander & More Land New iHeartRadio Podcasts Photo
Rosie O'Donnell, Jason Alexander & More Land New iHeartRadio Podcasts
The new slate includes a roster of hosts including Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre, Amber Ruffin and more. The new shows include a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” rewatch series, several new podcasts from Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network and one series with Comedy Central, as well as a series with The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper.
Season Four of LEGACY LIST WITH MATT PAXTON Premieres in January Photo
Season Four of LEGACY LIST WITH MATT PAXTON Premieres in January
This season, Matt and his team of experts — Jaime Ebanks, Avi Hopkins and Mike Kelleher — cross the country and meet with families whose unique stories reveal the rich diversity of the American experience. From a coalmining family in Pennsylvania to an Atlanta rabbi, from the daughter of a Japanese American space engineer.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil During Gotham Award Acceptance SpeechVIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil During Gotham Award Acceptance Speech
November 29, 2022

Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek. Watch a video clip from Williams' Gotham Award acceptance speech now!
Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFFJeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF
November 29, 2022

Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ('Lost,' Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series). Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI Trailer
November 29, 2022

In the tense and gripping documentary feature THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the tragic volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in December of 2019, ultimately claiming 22 lives. Watch the new video trailer now!
WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut RecordWEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record
November 29, 2022

Wednesday, the supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with a big cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries — tied with Stranger Things 4.
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVESteve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
November 29, 2022

Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host “SNL” together. They currently star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Upcoming hosts also include Keke Palmer and Austin Butler.
share