VIDEOS: Chris Evans, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, and More Celebrities Read Children's Books For SAVE WITH STORIES Campaign
Across the country, schools are shutting down due to the virus pandemic. But millions of children in the U.S. go to school not just to learn, but also for breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner. That's why Save the Children came up with Save With Stories.
Save the Children and No Kid Hungry partnered to have celebrities read children's books on Instagram and Facebook, providing fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home.
Celebrity guests include Chris Evans, Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, Jimmy Fallon, and many more!
Click here to donate to the cause. Your donation will help Save the Children and No Kid Hungry make sure schools and community programs have the support they need to keep brains and bellies full. You're also supporting our important work to meet the health, education and nutrition needs of kids in other countries impacted by virus.
Check out a few of the videos below and view them all on Instagram here!
"If You Give A Dog A Donut" - read by Chris Evans
"If You Give A Dog A Donut" by Laura Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) - read by #ChrisEvans . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 26, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT
"The Bossier Baby" - read by Hilary Duff
"The Bossier Baby" by Marla Frazee (published by @simonkids) - read by @hilaryduff . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 26, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT
"Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library" - read by Kelly Clarkson
"Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library" by Julie Gassman, illustrated by Andy Elkerton (published by @capstonepub) - read by @kellyclarkson . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT
"Ellen DeGeneres Home" - read by Ellen DeGeneres
"Ellen DeGeneres Home" by Ellen DeGeneres ♥️♥️♥️ - read by @theellenshow . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT
"This Is Baby" - read by Jimmy Fallon
"This Is Baby" by Jimmy Fallon, illustrated by Miguel Ordóñez . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT
"The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark" - read by Jennifer Garner
"The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark" by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:45am PDT