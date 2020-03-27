VIDEOS: Chris Evans, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, and More Celebrities Read Children's Books For SAVE WITH STORIES Campaign

Across the country, schools are shutting down due to the virus pandemic. But millions of children in the U.S. go to school not just to learn, but also for breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner. That's why Save the Children came up with Save With Stories.

Save the Children and No Kid Hungry partnered to have celebrities read children's books on Instagram and Facebook, providing fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home.

Celebrity guests include Chris Evans, Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, Jimmy Fallon, and many more!

Click here to donate to the cause. Your donation will help Save the Children and No Kid Hungry make sure schools and community programs have the support they need to keep brains and bellies full. You're also supporting our important work to meet the health, education and nutrition needs of kids in other countries impacted by virus.

Check out a few of the videos below and view them all on Instagram here!

"If You Give A Dog A Donut" - read by Chris Evans

"The Bossier Baby" - read by Hilary Duff

"Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library" - read by Kelly Clarkson

"Ellen DeGeneres Home" - read by Ellen DeGeneres

"This Is Baby" - read by Jimmy Fallon

"The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark" - read by Jennifer Garner





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You