VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SEXY BEASTS Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of Sexy Beasts!

Sexy Beasts is back for Season 2 and these blind dates are beastier than ever! It's time to say goodbye to superficial dating, as Hollywood prosthetics turn single people into monsters, animals and mythical creatures, so they can ONLY be judged on their personality.

Narrated by Rob Delaney, Season 2 only on Netflix October 7.

