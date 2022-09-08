Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer

The film will have a limited theatrical release beginning September 30.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer

Strike Back Studios TODAY released the second trailer for its upcoming film, SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE. Produced by Hideout Pictures and Particular Crowd, the film is inspired by the nation's largest Halloween retailer, Spirit Halloween.

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts.

The film will have a limited theatrical release beginning September 30, as well as special event screenings taking place that same weekend at the Nashville Film Festival and Popcorn Freight Wicked Weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The film will be released on all VOD platforms on October 11 followed by DVD and soundtrack releases later that month.

SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE tells the story of three middle school friends who spend the night locked inside a Spirit Halloween store, only to discover that the store is haunted. SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE has the look and feel of the classic tween adventure films of the 80s as well as modern classics like "Goosebumps" and "Stranger Things". The film features a wide range of iconic animatronics characters and set pieces created by Spirit Halloween. The production entered an overall partnership with the Spirit Halloween store during pre-production, with both parties collaborating on the film through the upcoming October release.

"Spirit Halloween has an incredible and engaged fan base, so when we heard Hideout Pictures was interested in making a film inspired by our store and product, we knew our fans would go crazy for it," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "We partnered with the movie production company early on to ensure that everything from the store layout to the animatronics themselves felt authentic to our brand and would bring to life the magic that our fans know and love about Spirit Halloween."

When a new pop-up Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they've outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids will need to embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, ;tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else.

Watch the new trailer here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World TourPhotos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour
September 8, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night of Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' world tour. The performance featured hits from his latest album including “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” along with fan favourites such as “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now”. Plus, see remaining tour dates.
Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'
September 8, 2022

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.
OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'
September 8, 2022

SCP, an acronym for “sugar-coated pill,” is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-save the EP now!
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red CarpetPhotos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
September 8, 2022

Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs), and more. Check out photos from the red carpet now!
The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
September 8, 2022

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horseshit on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date. Listen to the new album and watch a new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.