VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer

Strike Back Studios TODAY released the second trailer for its upcoming film, SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE. Produced by Hideout Pictures and Particular Crowd, the film is inspired by the nation's largest Halloween retailer, Spirit Halloween.

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts.

The film will have a limited theatrical release beginning September 30, as well as special event screenings taking place that same weekend at the Nashville Film Festival and Popcorn Freight Wicked Weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The film will be released on all VOD platforms on October 11 followed by DVD and soundtrack releases later that month.

SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE tells the story of three middle school friends who spend the night locked inside a Spirit Halloween store, only to discover that the store is haunted. SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE has the look and feel of the classic tween adventure films of the 80s as well as modern classics like "Goosebumps" and "Stranger Things". The film features a wide range of iconic animatronics characters and set pieces created by Spirit Halloween. The production entered an overall partnership with the Spirit Halloween store during pre-production, with both parties collaborating on the film through the upcoming October release.

"Spirit Halloween has an incredible and engaged fan base, so when we heard Hideout Pictures was interested in making a film inspired by our store and product, we knew our fans would go crazy for it," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "We partnered with the movie production company early on to ensure that everything from the store layout to the animatronics themselves felt authentic to our brand and would bring to life the magic that our fans know and love about Spirit Halloween."

When a new pop-up Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they've outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids will need to embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, ;tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else.

Watch the new trailer here: