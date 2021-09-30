VIDEO: Watch Demi Lovato Sing to Extraterrestrials in New Clip from UNIDENTIFIED Peacock Show

The four-part limited series Unidentified With Demi Lovatowill stream September 30 on Peacock. All four episodes will drop at once.

Unidentified With Demi Lovatois an unscripted series that follows Lovato and their skeptical best friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they search for the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, DALLAS and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.

Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family and their social fans and followers that not only do E.T.'s exist but that they are already on earth!

Demi plans to gain new insights into extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, eyewitnesses, alien abductees and conducting UFO experiments. They believe extra-terrestrials are here to help us save our planet and ourselves.

This series is an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi's quest, along with DALLAS and Matthew, told through Demi's unique and entertaining point of view.

Unidentified With Demi Lovatois produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Demi Lovato will executive produce. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Allison Kaye will executive produce for SB Projects. JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann will executive produce for GoodStory. Andrew Nock also executive produces.

