Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande Among 2019 MTV VMA Nominees
MTV today unveiled the nominations for the 2019 "VMAs," which includes dozens of artists whose reach and influence have elevated the music industry and global cultural conversation. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the nominations with 10 nods each in categories including, "Video of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop." Other top contenders include first-time VMA nominees Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X who both entered the category of "Best New Artist," presented by Taco Bell®. This year's show will introduce two new categories, "Best K-Pop" and "Video for Good."
In a first for a major awards show, MTV revealed nominations today via the "VMA chatbot," giving fans a sneak peek at the nominees by sending a DM (direct message) to @VMAs on Facebook Messenger and Twitter.
"It's been an incredible year in music and this group of nominees perfectly reflect the rich pop music landscape," said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International. "We can't wait to see the outcome, once the fans weigh in. It's going to be an awesome, unforgettable evening!"
Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across 14 gender-neutral VMA categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Collaboration" and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Thursday, August 15. Voting for the "Best New Artist" award, presented by Taco Bell®, will remain active until the VMA broadcast. Fans on Twitter and Facebook Messenger can also slide into VMAs' DMs to cast an additional vote for "Video of the Year," "Song of the Year," and more. Also launching this week, fans will be able to ask Alexa to "vote for the VMAs" for "Artist of the Year" within the MTV skill on Alexa-enabled devices.
This year, for the first time ever, MTV is rewarding fans for voting through VMA Power Hour on vma.mtv.com, where their votes are doubled from 1-2pm ET daily. Superfans can come back each day within this voting window beginning tomorrow to show double the love for their favorite artists.
The "VMAs," which will be hosted by comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco, will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and across MTV's global network of channels in more than 180 countries, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.
COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot" - Epic Records
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Halsey - Astralwerks/Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers - Republic Records
Shawn Mendes- Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake - "In My Feelings" - Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow" - Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
Ava Max - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X - Columbia Records
Lizzo - Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA - Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow" - Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care" - Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi - Atlantic Records
CNCO - RCA Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records
Lauv - LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo - Atlantic Records
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer - "Easier" - Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me" - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - "Rule the World" - 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot" - Epic Records
Cardi B - "Money" - Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" - We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake - "SICKO MODE" - Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - "Make It Better" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer" - RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - "Could've Been" - MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys - "Raise A Man" - RCA Records
Ella Mai - "Trip" - 10 Summers/Interscope Records
Normani ft. 6lack - "Waves" - Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records
BLACKPINK - "Kill This Love" - YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana - "Who Do You Love" - Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Cat & Dog" - Republic Records
NCT 127 - "Regular" - SM Entertainment
EXO - "Tempo" - SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA, Karol G - "Secreto" - Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake - "MIA" - OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - "I Can't Get Enough" - NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - "Con Calma" - Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma - "Mala Mía" - Sony Music US Latin
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - "Call You Mine" - Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - "Solo" - Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - "Taki Taki" - DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - "Say My Name" - Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille - "Happier" - Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa - "Electricity" - Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
The 1975 - "Love It If We Made It" - Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy - "Bishops Knife Trick" - Island Records
Imagine Dragons - "Natural" - KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz - "Low" - BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes" - Elektra Music Group
twenty one pilots - "My Blood" - Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey - "Nightmare" - Astralwerks/Capitol Records
The Killers - "Land of the Free" - Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - "Runaway Train" - Interscope Records
John Legend - "Preach" - Columbia Records
Lil Dicky - "Earth" - Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Republic Records - Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish - "when the party's over" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande - "God is a Woman" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA - "Just Us" - We The Best/Epic Records - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Record - Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Republic Records - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - "I Love It" - Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish - "hostage" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
Official sponsors of the 2019 "MTV Video Music Awards" include EXTRA™ Refreshers, PEPSI®, Taco Bell®, and the 2020 Toyota Corolla.
Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2019 "VMAs." Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Jackie Barba, Joe Buoye and Alicia Portugal serve as Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent.
MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios.
Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, and more than 175 concerts, family shows and special events each year. The arena is also home to the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, which opened its doors to the public on October 2017. The 8,200-square-foot experience marks the first GRAMMY Museum outpost on the East Coast, and features a dynamic combination of educational programming and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a spotlight on legendary GRAMMY winners from New Jersey. Ranked in the Top 8 nationally by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit PruCenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.