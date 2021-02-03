THE POWER OF HOPE Animated Short Film Receives A 2021 NAACP Image Award Nomination

The Oscar qualifying animated short film "The Power of Hope" directed by Kalia Love Jones is nominated for a 2021 NAACP Image Award in the Motion Picture category of Outstanding Short Form (Animated).

"The Power of Hope" animated short film directed by 14 year old Kalia Love Jones has been selected into four Academy Awards qualifying film festivals: Urbanworld Film Festival, LA Shorts International Film Festival, HollyShorts Film Festival and the Pan African Film and Arts Festival.

The NAACP IMAGE AWARDS honor the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Non-televised award categories will be live streamed on March 22-26, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film and activism. The 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS will be broadcast live on BET and will be simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and Logo on March 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

For more information and the latest news, visit atwww.naacpimageawards.net.

The animated short film "The Power of Hope" directed by Kalia Love Jones is inspired by a Michelle Obama speech - tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An inspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life. "The Power of Hope" animated short film is qualified for the Academy Awards.

"The Power of Hope" animated short film and Kalia Love Jones is featured in national media and TV media including ABC 7 TV Los Angeles, FOX 11 TV Good Day LA, CBS TV Great Day Washington, NBC TV, ABC TV, CW TV, CBS TV, FOX TV, THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW and many more. For more information and updates on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram.

"The Power of Hope" animated short film is written, directed and produced by Kalia Love Jones. She co-wrote "The Power of Hope" film's song and funded the film on her own to prove to her father how serious she was about the film. Kalia Love Jones looks up to influential female figures like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Ava DuVernay and spends hours every day drawing, crafting, and studying films to create unique animations. Kalia Love Jones is a 14 year old filmmaker that is inspiring young women to pursue their animation and filmmaking dreams.

