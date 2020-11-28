TAMRON HALL Announces Listings For the Week of November 30 - December 4

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of November 30, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, November 30: Grammy Award-winning singer, NY Times best-selling poet, and actress Jill Scott. Plus, actors James Roday Rodriguez and David Giuntoli from the hit TV series "A Million Little Things." And, "Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas" star and interior designer Benjamin Bradley on bringing holiday magic to life.

Tuesday, December 1: Youtube sensation turned late-night talk show trailblazer Lilly Singh in her first TV interview about her show's highly-anticipated new season. Plus, Candid Conversations: women, careers, and friendships.

Wednesday, December 2: Rapper, actor, and writer Common on his new album, health and wellness series, and podcast. Plus, fascinating founders who have had personal transformations that inspired their impactful brands including Hint and Poo-Pourri.

Thursday, December 3: All things design: lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly on his new HGTV show "Self-Made Mansions." Plus, Galey Alix Gravenstein, a successful finance executive on weekdays who became a social media star through her weekend interior design projects. And, an interior design project that turned into a healing connection for two grieving moms.



Friday, December 4: Real conversations between teens and parents: an inside look at the issues affecting teenagers' lives. Plus, the cast of the new series "The Wilds" about a group of teenage girls' fight for survival on a deserted island.

