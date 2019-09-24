Shondaland and Netflix Announce New Anthology Series NOTES ON LOVE

Shondaland and Netflix today announced Notes on Love, a new original episodic anthology series under Shonda Rhimes' overall deal.

Shondaland's Notes on Love is an episodic anthology series that ranges across genres and explores the unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming places where love intersects with our lives.

Each installment comes straight from the unique lens of a prolific creative, including (among others to be named) Norman Lear with writing partner Aaron Shure, Steve Martin, Diane Warren, Jenny Han, real-life married duo Lindy West & Ahamefule J. Oluo, and Shonda Rhimes.

The first season will offer up stories about where love and marriage meet, specifically, examining what marriage is, what it means, and how it's changing.

Series Executive Producers: Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers

Jenny Han Episode: Jenny Han is Executive Producer.

Norman Lear & Aaron Shure Episode: Producing partners Norman Lear and Brent Miller will Executive Produce. Lear and Aaron Shure will co-write.

Steve Martin Episode: Steve Martin is Executive Producer.

Diane Warren Episode: Diane Warren is Executive Producer.

Lindy West & Ahamefule J. Oluo Episode: Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo are Executive Producers.

Jenny Han is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series. She is an executive producer on all three Netflix films -- To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. She is also the author of the New York Times bestselling Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than thirty languages.

Norman Lear is a television and film writer/producer whose dynamic career in Hollywood has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era. Winner of five Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe, and a Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award, his stellar body of work features iconic shows of the 1970s and '80s - All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, and Mary Hartman; and most recently, the critically acclaimed reimagining of One Day At A Time, and Jimmy Kimmel, LIVE In Front of a Studio Audience. At 97, Norman Lear has no plans to retire. His production banner, ACT III, has a first look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Aaron Shure is a multiple Emmy winning television writer, director and producer who first began his career as a writer for the CBS series George and Leo, and then as a writer and executive producer for the classic CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond for the next seven years. Shure then moved on to writing and producing for Louis C.K.'s HBO series Lucky Louie, followed byThe New Adventures of Old Christine. From 2008-2012, Shure was a writer and producer for the hit NBC sitcom The Office, where he earned three consecutive Emmy nominations and three consecutive WGA nominations for TV Comedy Series, plus an additional WGA TV Episodic Comedy nomination for his episode "WUPHF.com." Shure also created and directed the transmedia series Dirty Work, which won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media, the first time ever the Television Academy had awarded a property created solely for an online audience.

Steve Martin is an award-winning American actor, comedian, writer, filmmaker, and musician. His work has earned him an Academy Award(R), five Grammy(R) awards, an Emmy(R), the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors. Martin's 2018 NETFLIX SPECIAL with Martin Short titled An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life received four Emmy nominations in 2018. Martin and Short are currently on the road with their 2019 tour titled "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't." His films are widely popular successes and are the kind of movies that are viewed again and again: The Jerk (1979), Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987), Roxanne (1987), Parenthood (1989), L.A. Story (1991), Father of the Bride (1991), and Bowfinger (1999). Martin is also an accomplished Grammy Award-winning, boundary-pushing bluegrass banjoist and composer. As an author, Martin's work includes the novel An Object of Beauty, the play Picasso at the Lapin Agile, a collection of comic pieces, Pure Drivel, a bestselling novella, Shopgirl, and his memoir Born Standing Up. His play Meteor Shower premiered on Broadway in 2017.

Shonda Rhimes is the writer, executive producer, and creator of the hit ABC series Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and Private Practice. In addition, she is executive producer of the ABC dramas HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER and Station 19. In 2017, she moved her production company Shondaland from ABC Studios to Netflix. Her numerous awards include a Golden Globe for Outstanding Television Drama; a Peabody Award; GLAAD Media Awards; numerous AFI Awards for Television Program of the Year; two Television Academy Honors; and lifetime achievement awards from the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America. In 2018, Rhimes was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Diane Warren is an American songwriter and sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs. Her songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures resulting in 10 Academy Award(R) nominations. Warren most recently received her 10th Oscar nomination for the original song "I'll Fight" for RBG, a documentary feature about the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films. "I'll Fight" was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for Best Song. Diane has been nominated for 15 Grammys, and received a Grammy for the song "Because You Loved Me." She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. During her impressive career, Warren has written for iconic artists such as Whitney Houston, Cher, Aerosmith, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, and many more.

Lindy West is a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Shrill as well as the upcoming essay collection The Witches Are Coming. In 2018 she adapted and executive-produced Shrill as a half-hour comedy starring Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, now in its second season on Hulu. She has appeared on This American Life, and her humor and political writing has also been published in The Guardian, Cosmopolitan, GQ, Vulture, Jezebel, and others.

Ahamefule J. Oluo is a Seattle-based musician, composer, writer, and stand-up comedian. Oluo is a founding member of, and trumpet player in, the Stranger Genius Award-winning jazz-punk quartet Industrial Revelation. Oluo has collaborated with such diverse acts as Das Racist, Macklemore, Hey Marseilles, and TacocaT. He was a semi-finalist in NBC's Stand Up for Diversity comedy competition, and co-produced comedian (and writing partner) Hari Kondabolu's albums Waiting for 2042 and Mainstream American Comic, for Kill Rock Stars. In 2018, production wrapped on Thin Skin, a feature film adaptation of Now I'm Fine, co-written by Oluo, Charles Mudede and Lindy West. Oluo both stars in and scored the film which will premiere in 2020.





