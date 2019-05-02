Scoop: Will Smith, Amy Poehler, Keanu Reeves and Taraji P. Henson Headline Next Week's KELLY AND RYAN Guest Lineup on ABC
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 6-10.
Monday, May 6 - "Empire" star TARAJI P. HENSON drops by, and Kelly and Ryan meet the newly crowned MISS USA. Plus, with Mother's Day right around the corner, "Live" celebrates moms with "Moms Know Best Week." Today, DR. WENDY BAZILIAN takes a look at all the ways Mom was always right about nutrition.
Tuesday, May 7 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Aladdin" star WILL SMITH, and RUPAUL talks about the series "RuPaul's Drag Race." Also, Good Housekeeping executive editor MEAGHAN MURPHY shares tips for taking the perfect family photo as part of "Moms Know Best Week."
Wednesday, May 8 - The hosts welcome "Wine Country" star AMY POEHLER, and ANJELICA HUSTON previews the film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." Also, "Moms Know Best Week" continues as Kelly makes her favorite pancake recipe.
Thursday, May 9 - KEANU REEVES discusses the film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," and "Aladdin" himself, MENA MASSOUD, visits. In addition, LAURIE GELMAN whips up a tasty Moroccan chicken dish during "Moms Know Best Week."
Friday, May 10 - CRAIG FERGUSON speaks about the book "Riding the Elephant: A Memoir of Altercaions, Humiliations, Hallucinations, and Observations," and NAOMI SCOTT stops by to talk about playing Jasmine in the live-action adaption of "Aladdin." Plus, "Moms Know Best Week" wraps up as CONNIE SEACREST demonstrates her delicious Spanish paella.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by
Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web
( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
Include
Monday, May 6 - "Empire" star TARAJI P. HENSON drops by, and Kelly and Ryan meet the newly crowned MISS USA. Plus, with Mother's Day right around the corner, "Live" celebrates moms with "Moms Know Best Week." Today, DR. WENDY BAZILIAN takes a look at all the ways Mom was always right about nutrition.
Tuesday, May 7 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Aladdin" star WILL SMITH, and RUPAUL talks about the series "RuPaul's Drag Race." Also, Good Housekeeping executive editor MEAGHAN MURPHY shares tips for taking the perfect family photo as part of "Moms Know Best Week."
Wednesday, May 8 - The hosts welcome "Wine Country" star AMY POEHLER, and ANJELICA HUSTON previews the film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." Also, "Moms Know Best Week" continues as Kelly makes her favorite pancake recipe.
Thursday, May 9 - KEANU REEVES discusses the film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," and "Aladdin" himself, MENA MASSOUD, visits. In addition, LAURIE GELMAN whips up a tasty Moroccan chicken dish during "Moms Know Best Week."
Friday, May 10 - CRAIG FERGUSON speaks about the book "Riding the Elephant: A Memoir of Altercaions, Humiliations, Hallucinations, and Observations," and NAOMI SCOTT stops by to talk about playing Jasmine in the live-action adaption of "Aladdin." Plus, "Moms Know Best Week" wraps up as CONNIE SEACREST demonstrates her delicious Spanish paella.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by
Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web
( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).