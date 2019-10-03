Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, October 12, 2019
Below are the upcoming storylines for "One Magnificent Morning" on The CW on Saturday, October 12, 2019:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
403 - Africa's Big Five
South Africa is the place for seeing the biggest and most recognizable animals in all of Africa. So today, Jack is heading straight to the famous Shamwari Game Reserve for up-close encounters with elephants, rhino, lions and the rest of the Big Five!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1112 - Swamp Safari
Come along with Jungle Jack as he embarks on a safari through Florida's Everglades, where he comes face-to-face with alligators and rattlesnakes. And, a rare look at the Native American traditions of the Seminole Tribe.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1101 - Spectacular Serengeti
Jungle Jack takes his grandson on an epic Serengeti safari. They witness Cheetah and Lion on the savannah, Wildebeest and Zebra starting their annual migration and visit a local Maasai school.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
302 - Drastic Measures
Norm tours the Bay Head NJ revetment project with Thacher Brown; the Bay Head house is raised from the second-floor structure. Kevin finds Carlos amid some setbacks trying to get the Pt. Pleasant house off the ground, and Richard helps Rita say goodbye to her Manasquan house before it's torn down.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
202 - Love Conquers All
Hosted by Eva LaRue. A Kid Conservationist visits with owls at a wildlife sanctuary; A woman dedicated to helping dogs with special needs; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A boy and his dog forge a forever bond.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
202 - Inland Surf Park
Host Alie Ward shows us: An innovative Surf Park in the North Wales countryside. Taking care of your terrier and tabby with tech. The engineering wizardry in massage chairs. And, making Mexico's highways greener with vertical gardens.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
