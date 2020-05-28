Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 30, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on May 30:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1101 - Spectacular Serengeti
Jungle Jack takes his grandson on an epic Serengeti safari. They witness Cheetah and Lion on the savannah, Wildebeest and Zebra starting their annual migration and visit a local Maasai school.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
404 - Shamwari: Soul of the Earth
Jack is headed to South Africa to explore one of the most ground-breaking reserves on the continent - Shamwari. What once was old farming land, is now a meticulously restored eco-system brimming with wildlife and adventure. And Jack and his family don't miss a beat, getting up close and personal with Hippos, Cheetah and much more!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1109 - Adventure to La Paz
Join Jack and Suzi for a journey to La Paz Waterfall Gardens in Costa Rica where they meet local species, like sloth, hummingbirds, and jaguar, thriving in the rainforest. And, they get more than they bargained for at a local dog shelter that's home to more than 800 rescued dogs!
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
309 - A New Project in Arlington, MA
Kevin and Tom introduce us to the popular suburb of Arlington, Massachusetts and to a new project. The first Italianate Style home we've tackled in years. Malcolm and Heather's 1872 home has seen some changes over the years, leaving it with an awkward layout. Now it's time to polish it up and make it work for this century's busy family. Richard is on site to help the demolition work get started.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
205 - Pet Project
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Student Zookeepers learn to work with exotic birds; An afterschool program where kids read to cats; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; Equine therapy for kids with special needs.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
204 - Globe Maker
Host Alie Ward shows us: The London innovator creating artistic globes of the world. How to turn your old smartphones into a security system. The amazing designs of magnetic liquid. And, farmers saving water with the Tree TeePee.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
