Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 20, 2020

Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on June 20:JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1006 - Safari to SelousJoin Jungle Jack and his grandson on safari to Tanzania's Selous Game Reserve, the largest reserve in Africa. They encounter territorial hippos, nesting crocodiles along with elephant, giraffe, impala and more!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD305 - A Grizzly EncounterCome along with Jack on an adventure to bear country in Montana! Jack and some local bear experts come face-to-face with a grizzly that raided a family's farmhouse. Then Jack discovers amazing animal behaviors caught on tape by remote wilderness cameras... black bears, brown bears, mountain lions and much more!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1002 - Napo River AdventureDeep in the Amazon, Jack ventures down the Napo River in search Pink River Dolphins. He meets a baby Tapir rescued from the jungle and comes face-to-face with a deadly Caiman.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL312 - Quest for a Dry BasementTom marries the addition's new roof to the old by graduating the rafters. Architect David Whitney explains how just 200 additional square feet will transform this house. Masonry repairs with a new mortar additive provide a waterproofing solution for the fieldstone basement. Norm and Tom perform surgery to re-open a door in the foyer.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES208 - For the Love of AnimalsHosted by Eva LaRue. Student zoo keepers learn to care for reptiles. Shelter volunteers dedicated to saving dogs and cats. A visit to the vet and tips for your pet.DID I MENTION INVENTION?207 - BAT BnBHost Alie Ward shows us: The dog washing wand invented 20 years ago by a 4th grader, that's a hit today. The Bat BnB keeping bugs at bay. The device that allows doctors to examine you from the other side of the world. And, the inventors of the Chairless Chair.8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16