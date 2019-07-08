Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 13, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, July 13, 2019: READY, SET, PET
110 - Summer Surprise
Farid and George are surprising their twins with a dog. While George is more open-minded to looking for what the kids want, Farid is a bit more apprehensive. Will they be able to compromise? THE WILDLIFE DOCS
515 - Striped to the Quills
Witness the new treatment being used to help a Bengal tiger with arthritis. Plus, discover the exotic world of the echidna... a spiky species from Australia. THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
215 - The Big Finish
Norm finds Tom reinstalling a little piece of nostalgia from the old house: an old-school doorbell that the homeowners wanted to keep. Next, Kevin finds Sally and kitchen designer Kathy Marshall settling Sally's stuff into her new kitchen and showing off its functional features: appliances, storage, sink, faucet, chopping block drawer, and even a hideaway step stool. Downstairs, Kevin finds John with no man cave, but rather great space for the kids, a workshop of his own, and Richard, who's given him high efficiency mechanicals. Richard welcomes back energy auditor Jimmy Seaborg to see how we did on tightening up the building. WELCOME HOME
115 - Back on Track
Living the good life as a young person, Laura went from a life of privilege to eventually living on the streets. She is living proof that the face of homelessness and drug addiction is not what we sometimes think it is. But after having her daughter, Julia, Laura got into a local shelter; is in recovery; and, with the shelter's help, is now moving into a freshly painted two-bedroom apartment in Pontiac, Michigan. While the rooms are empty, they are full of love between a mother and her young daughter, Treger and Rob are excited to help this young family with a custom design that works for them. CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
113 - Learning from Animals
Hosted by Eva LaRue. A big school for aspiring animal professionals. A woman's giant bond with a little dog. Rescue K-9's in training prepare for crisis. A prosthetic leg gets a happy dog running again. DID I MENTION INVENTION?
110 - Sit with Us App
Host Alie Ward shows us: An app that allows teens in school to find lunchtime friends. The new clothing fabric that can charge your phone. The jet powered surfboard. And, robotic birds making airports safer.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of CINDERELLA at the Muny, Starring Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, and More!
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Disney's Live-Action MULAN
STAGE TUBE: John Stamos Hosts PBS' 39th Annual A CAPITOL FOURTH, Featuring Laura Osnes, Keala Settle & More!
VIDEO: Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in the Official Trailer for JUDY
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, July 13, 2019: READY, SET, PET
110 - Summer Surprise
Farid and George are surprising their twins with a dog. While George is more open-minded to looking for what the kids want, Farid is a bit more apprehensive. Will they be able to compromise? THE WILDLIFE DOCS
515 - Striped to the Quills
Witness the new treatment being used to help a Bengal tiger with arthritis. Plus, discover the exotic world of the echidna... a spiky species from Australia. THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
215 - The Big Finish
Norm finds Tom reinstalling a little piece of nostalgia from the old house: an old-school doorbell that the homeowners wanted to keep. Next, Kevin finds Sally and kitchen designer Kathy Marshall settling Sally's stuff into her new kitchen and showing off its functional features: appliances, storage, sink, faucet, chopping block drawer, and even a hideaway step stool. Downstairs, Kevin finds John with no man cave, but rather great space for the kids, a workshop of his own, and Richard, who's given him high efficiency mechanicals. Richard welcomes back energy auditor Jimmy Seaborg to see how we did on tightening up the building. WELCOME HOME
115 - Back on Track
Living the good life as a young person, Laura went from a life of privilege to eventually living on the streets. She is living proof that the face of homelessness and drug addiction is not what we sometimes think it is. But after having her daughter, Julia, Laura got into a local shelter; is in recovery; and, with the shelter's help, is now moving into a freshly painted two-bedroom apartment in Pontiac, Michigan. While the rooms are empty, they are full of love between a mother and her young daughter, Treger and Rob are excited to help this young family with a custom design that works for them. CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
113 - Learning from Animals
Hosted by Eva LaRue. A big school for aspiring animal professionals. A woman's giant bond with a little dog. Rescue K-9's in training prepare for crisis. A prosthetic leg gets a happy dog running again. DID I MENTION INVENTION?
110 - Sit with Us App
Host Alie Ward shows us: An app that allows teens in school to find lunchtime friends. The new clothing fabric that can charge your phone. The jet powered surfboard. And, robotic birds making airports safer.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16