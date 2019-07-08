Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 13, 2019

UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, July 13, 2019:

READY, SET, PET110 - Summer SurpriseFarid and George are surprising their twins with a dog. While George is more open-minded to looking for what the kids want, Farid is a bit more apprehensive. Will they be able to compromise?

THE WILDLIFE DOCS515 - Striped to the QuillsWitness the new treatment being used to help a Bengal tiger with arthritis. Plus, discover the exotic world of the echidna... a spiky species from Australia.

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL215 - The Big FinishNorm finds Tom reinstalling a little piece of nostalgia from the old house: an old-school doorbell that the homeowners wanted to keep. Next, Kevin finds Sally and kitchen designer Kathy Marshall settling Sally's stuff into her new kitchen and showing off its functional features: appliances, storage, sink, faucet, chopping block drawer, and even a hideaway step stool. Downstairs, Kevin finds John with no man cave, but rather great space for the kids, a workshop of his own, and Richard, who's given him high efficiency mechanicals. Richard welcomes back energy auditor Jimmy Seaborg to see how we did on tightening up the building.

WELCOME HOME115 - Back on TrackLiving the good life as a young person, Laura went from a life of privilege to eventually living on the streets. She is living proof that the face of homelessness and drug addiction is not what we sometimes think it is. But after having her daughter, Julia, Laura got into a local shelter; is in recovery; and, with the shelter's help, is now moving into a freshly painted two-bedroom apartment in Pontiac, Michigan. While the rooms are empty, they are full of love between a mother and her young daughter, Treger and Rob are excited to help this young family with a custom design that works for them.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES113 - Learning from AnimalsHosted by Eva LaRue. A big school for aspiring animal professionals. A woman's giant bond with a little dog. Rescue K-9's in training prepare for crisis. A prosthetic leg gets a happy dog running again.

DID I MENTION INVENTION?110 - Sit with Us AppHost Alie Ward shows us: An app that allows teens in school to find lunchtime friends. The new clothing fabric that can charge your phone. The jet powered surfboard. And, robotic birds making airports safer.

8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION





RATING - TVG, 13-16