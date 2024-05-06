Comedy Legends Steve Martin and Martin Short Come To Mershon Auditorium This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steve Martin & Martin Short: "The Dukes of Funnytown!" featuring Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers comes to Mershon Auditorium, Friday, November 1. Tickets on sale Friday, May 10 at 10am.

About the Show

Steve Martin and Martin Short's “The Dukes of Funnytown!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and

Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”

