Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 17, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, August 17, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
115 - Brand New Backyards
Two New Jersey families are looking to adopt the perfect canine companion, but they need to spruce up their backyards first.
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
520 - Welcome to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Meet a pair of tiny tenrecs, the largest species of porcupine and a tarantula, just three of the newest creatures to call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home. Plus, a young sloth goes in for a CT scan.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
220 - Cottage Style
Norm arrives to find the new windows on site and largely installed. Tom shows him how they matched the original casement details and the operation features. Exterior trim is also going on the building, Norm has the PVC stock glued up, and Tom runs the sill profile on his moulding machine. Richard brings Kevin up to speed on the geothermal installation.
WELCOME HOME
120 - Three Stories of Hope
A trio of stories from Detroit are the focus of Treger and Rob's campaign to help the homeless. After serving honorably in the Marines, Sterling found himself homeless. But when this Vet learned he was going to be a father, he turned everything around. Laura and her three-year-old daughter are finally leaving a shelter for their first apartment. Stacy has finally saved enough to move her kids from the shelter to a townhome, but right now, it's empty, and they are sleeping on the floor.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
103 - Kids, K-9s, and Kitties
A community rallies to get a service dog for a boy in need, An after-school mentor program for kids at a Chicago zoo, An animal shelter where kids read to cats; A woman that uses mini-horses to encourage kids.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
115 - Robot Snake
Host Alie Ward shows us: The fish finder on your phone. The app keeping track of your sleep. The snake robot slithering to the rescue. And, the Jetman.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
