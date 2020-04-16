Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, April 18, 2020





Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on April 18:JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1010 - Trekking TarangireJoin Jack and his daughter Kathaleen as they travel to Tanzania's Tarangire National Park. They search for an elusive elephant called Big Mamma and encounter tons of wildlife along the way.JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1104 - Tropical Tales from TortugueroJack discovers Costa Rica's Tortuguero National Park. He has a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a wild Jaguar, meets Toucans, Monkeys, and Caimans all before checking out life the remote village.JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1103 - Living on the SerengetiJack joins in on a mission to save an Elephant caught in a deadly snare, before getting a glimpse of life on the savannah for Lions and Leopards.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL321 - Brick, Trim, and TileRoger installs a new front walk to replace the old one that was slapdash and too narrow using a period-appropriate waterstruck brick in a running bond pattern. Inside, Tom shows Kevin how he's using stock trim profiles for the door and window casings but running custom profiles for the window aprons and chair rails. As they are run and installed, he offers a lesson in both coping and mitering the corners.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES214 - Prime-MatesHosted by Eva LaRue. A kid conservationist meets and studies primates at a wildlife sanctuary; A family picks out a pup on adoption day; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet.DID I MENTION INVENTION?201 - Luxury TreehousesHost Alie Ward shows us: The man making mansions in the trees. The new art form of lighting your fingertips. The Drinkable Book that filters dirty water. And, the Penguin Chick Bot that is giving researchers a new view into the penguin world.8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16