Previews: NUNSENSE! at Theatre 29

Earlier this season, Theatre 29 announced the desert debut of the Off-Broadway musical “Disenchanted” as part of their 2023-24 season. Due to unforeseen casting difficulties, they were not able to continue that project. Director Charles Harvey was able to field a quick replacement show for the same timeframe, the hugely popular ecumenical musical, “Nunsense”.

“Nunsense” is the original Off-Broadway musical by Dan Goggin that became an international phenomenon, launching a large series of nun related musicals featuring the indefatigable Little Sisters of Hoboken. The show is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, “Nunsense” is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter. Harvey has assembled a cast of fresh faces for this show as well as some more familiar stars. Laura Harwood takes up the mantle of Mother Superior, Mary Regina, a former circus performer who rules her convent with an iron fist, if wrapped in a velvet glove. Veteran performer Lisa Hodgson will play Mistress of Novices, Sister Mary Hubert. She is often the voice of reason, with a quick wit and the ability to be a comedic foil with our “Rev-Mo”. Kimberly Sonntag plays the wise-cracking nun from the wrong side of the tracks, Sister Robert Anne. Always the cut-up and often a thorn in Reverend Mother’s side, she also has dreams of “being a star”. Spacy Sister Mary Amnesia will be played by Tiffany Crocker. Suffering from memory loss after a crucifix hit her on the head, she doesn’t even know her own name, thus how she was called “Sister Amnesia”. A loveable goof-ball with a penchant for ventriloquism and singing country music, this sister is always a favorite. Lastly, ballet crazy novice, Sister Mary Leo, played by newcomer Melissa McNiel, adds youth and a little innocent mischief to the group.

Rated PG - “Nunsense” will run weekends at Theatre 29 from May 24th through June 9th with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. Tickets are available now, $15.00 for Regular Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for students with ID and children under 12 (service charge added). Reservations can be made at theatre29.org/tickets or by calling the Theatre 29 box office at 760-361-4151.

Founded in 1999 by a group of parents, Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) community theatre organization. They operate from 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Donations are sought and will be gratefully accepted.

