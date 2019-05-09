Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 5/12-5/16

May. 9, 2019  

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is produced by Embassy Row for Bravo. Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serve as executive producers.


Sunday, May 12 - ASHLEY DARBY and CANDIACE DILLARD Show 16079

Monday, May 13 - RUPAUL and ANJELICA HUSTON Show 16080

Tuesday, May 14 - ERIKA JAYNE and PARIS HILTON Show 16081

Wednesday, May 15 - KATHRYN DENNIS and PATRICIA ALTSCHUL Show 16082

Thursday, May 16 - BILL HADER and RACHAEL RAY Show 16083

