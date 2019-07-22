Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 7/22-7/26

NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Libby Leist is the executive producer.

(7-9 a.m.) Tim McGraw on Today. Kelly Corrigan on Tell Me More. Top Reviewed Products. Universal Park Jurassic Park Ride.

(9-10 a.m.) Danielle Macdonald on Skin. Consumer Confidential. Tokyo 1 Year Out. Make Ahead Monday with Karen Akunowicz.

(10-11 a.m.) Jeff Foxworthy on NBC's Bring the Funny. Bobbie Thomas on Bronze Boosters. Techniquette.

(7-9 a.m.) Summer Olympics: One Year to Tokyo.

(9-10 a.m.) Joe Keery on Stranger Things. Tenille Townes performs on Today. Cynthia Erivo on Today. Consumer Confidential.

(10-11 a.m.) JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on CNBC's Cash Pad. Billy Eichner on The Lion King. Today Food with Matt Abdoo.

(7-9 a.m.) Octavia Spencer on Luce. Today Style. Rental Retail Nation.

(9-10 a.m.) People Helping People. Take It Off Today: Pet Edition.

(10-11 a.m.) Reese Witherspoon on Big Little Lies. TODAY Food with Dan Whalen. Inspirational Fashion Designer. (Repeat)

(7-9 a.m.) Sir Paul McCartney on New Children's Book. Kate Biberdorf on Today. Jill's Steals and Deals.

(9-10 a.m.) 2 Chainz and Dog Trappy on Viceland's The Most Expensivest. She Made It: Marnie Builder. Sir Paul McCartney on Today.

(10-11 a.m.) Jack Quaid on Amazon's The Boys. Ambush Makeovers. Today Food with John Fraser.

(7-9 a.m.) Andy Grammer performs on Today. Shark Week: Diving Tips.

(9-10 a.m.) Laverne Cox, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco and Natasha Lyonne on Orange Is the New Black. Andy Grammer performs on Today.





(10-11 a.m.) Trace Adkins performs on Today. Chic Decorating On A Budget. The UN Girl Up Summit.