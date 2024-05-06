N'Kenge to Host Gala Benefiting Youth Foundation Of Jersey City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony, Grammy and Emmy-nominated artist N'Kenge will once again donate her talents to support the Youth Foundation of Jersey City. On May 9th, from 6-10 pm at the historic venue, Barrow Mansion, in Jersey City, the internationally acclaimed singer will host the Benefit Gala, Night of Broadway, performing alongside some of Jersey City's talented youths.

Tickets for the event are $150 and are available online. The evening will include dinner, drinks and live entertainment by some of Jersey City's most talented young artists. The artists will perform songs from popular Broadway musicals, including Songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and many more.

N'Kenge will also perform her original world pop song, "Goosebump Moment," featuring Tap Dancer AC Lincoln, for the occasion.

N'Kenge says about the event, "I am so thrilled to host this magical event that celebrates and supports the talented youth of Jersey City. I've lived in Jersey City since 2018, and I'm proud to be a part of such a close-knit community."

Hollie Meyer, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation, says, "We are excited to have such an esteemed artist as N'Kenge as a part of this important event that supports our community's talented young people."

Event Details:

Broadway star N'Kenge hosts

Night of Broadway

Benefiting the Youth Foundation of Jersey City

Thursday, May 9, 2024, 6-10 PM

The Barrow Mansion

83 Wayne Street Jersey City, NJ 07302

Tickets: $150

TICKETS

About N'Kenge

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-nominated artist N'Kenge boasts a stellar career performing as a soloist at renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, and Madison Square Garden. She has headlined Pop and Opera concerts with leading symphonies such as the Houston Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra. N'Kenge has presented at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards and is an alumna of The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music. On Broadway, she debuted in Sondheim on Sondheim and recently starred in the Tony-winning revival of Caroline, or Change. Notable nominations include Outstanding Lead Actress in Aida and 3 Mo' Divas. N'Kenge is also co-producing a Broadway-bound musical about Dorothy Dandridge and a TV musical dramedy, Black Butterfly, with producer Gina Goff.

For more info: NkengeMusic.com

Photo credit: Kim Mancuso

Comments