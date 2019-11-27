Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 11/27-12/5
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
Wednesday, November 27: Guests include John Boyega, Abigail Spencer and musical guest JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels. Show 1165
Thursday, November 28: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan and musical guest Jason Aldean. Show 1166
**Friday, November 29: Guests include Kristen Bell, Judd Apatow and musical guest Danny Brown. OAD 11/12/19
**Sunday, December 1: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield and musical guest the Nationals ft. Anderson .Paak. Show 1167
**Monday, December 2: Guests include John Mulaney, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Solange. Show 1168
**Tuesday, December 3: Guests include a Science Demo from Kevin Delaney, Felicity Jones, Tomi Adeyemi and musical guest Burna Boy. Show 1169
**Wednesday, December 4: Guests include John Lithgow, Alanis Morissette and musical guest Alanis Morissette. Show 1170
**Thursday, December 5: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and musical guest Camila Cabello. Show 1171
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions