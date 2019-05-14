Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/14-5/22

May. 14, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/14-5/22Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."




Tuesday, May 14

Actress Lily Collins; actor Charles Melton; musical performance by NCT 127 (n)





Wednesday, May 15

Actress Octavia Spencer, actor Henry Winkler (n)





Thursday, May 16

Actress Halle Berry; actress Anjelica Huston; actress Allison Williams; musical performance by Carly Rae Jepsen (n)





Friday, May 17

Actor Ben Schwartz; actor Tim Roth; musical performance by Leon Bridges (OAD: 3/19/19)





*Monday, May 20

Actress Renée Zellweger; actor Ben Kingsley; musical performance by Oliver Tree (n)





*Tuesday, May 21

Actress Jessica Alba; actress Gabrielle Union (n)





*Wednesday, May 22

Actress Elizabeth Banks; actor Bradley Whitford; actor David Tennant; musical performance by Billy Ray Cyrus (n)



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, May 18, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, May 17, 2019
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, May 17, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, May 25, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019
  • Scoop: The Next American Idol is Revealed on the Highly Anticipated Grand Finale Event on ABC - Sunday, May 19, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup