Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/14-5/22
Tuesday, May 14
Actress Lily Collins; actor Charles Melton; musical performance by NCT 127 (n)
Wednesday, May 15
Actress Octavia Spencer, actor Henry Winkler (n)
Thursday, May 16
Actress Halle Berry; actress Anjelica Huston; actress Allison Williams; musical performance by Carly Rae Jepsen (n)
Friday, May 17
Actor Ben Schwartz; actor Tim Roth; musical performance by Leon Bridges (OAD: 3/19/19)
*Monday, May 20
Actress Renée Zellweger; actor Ben Kingsley; musical performance by Oliver Tree (n)
*Tuesday, May 21
Actress Jessica Alba; actress Gabrielle Union (n)
*Wednesday, May 22
Actress Elizabeth Banks; actor Bradley Whitford; actor David Tennant; musical performance by Billy Ray Cyrus (n)
