Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 10/21-10/25

The following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Oct. 21-25. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Oct. 21: Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey (ABC's "The Goldbergs"). Plus, everything you need to know to prepare for a divorce.



Tuesday, Oct. 22: Mega-star and philanthropist Tyler Perry, who just opened his own history-making movie studio in Atlanta. Plus, country star and actress Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin will discuss how their marriage survived sex addiction and infidelity.



Wednesday, Oct. 23: Sports personality Skip Bayless and wife Ernestine Sclafani Bayless on her new best-selling book about living with a sports-obsessed guy. Plus, two men who went from inmates to successful businessmen - Dave Dahl of Dave's Killer Bread and Andrew Zurica of the successful mobile eatery Hard Times Sundaes; and Jim Pitzen whose son vanished at the age of 6 in 2011.



Thursday, Oct. 24: Megan Phelps-Roper on her journey from hate to hope after leaving the Westboro Baptist Church, which her grandfather started. Plus, the epidemic of police suicide.



Friday, Oct. 25: Allyson Felix, 2012 Olympic champion who recently beat Usain Bolt's world record for the most gold medals at the TRACK AND FIELD World Championships. Plus, Tamron's looks of the week.



