Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/26-8/30
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of Aug. 26-30. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 26 - The California teacher whose back-to-school song to Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" went viral
Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - "Bachelor in Paradise" recap with Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson; singers Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde
Thursday, Aug. 29 - Race car driver Kurt Busch and wife, Ashley Busch ("Racing Wives"); cooking with Carla Hall
Friday, Aug. 30 - (OAD: 8/16/19) Singer Keith Urban; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Joy Mangano
