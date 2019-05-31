Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/3-6/7

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of June 3-7. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on The ABC Television Network.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, June 3 - Actor Kofi Siriboe ("Queen Sugar"); author James Patterson ("Unsolved")

Tuesday, June 4 - Comedian Wanda Sykes ("Wanda Sykes: Not Normal"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay and Jason Tartick; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 5 - The cast of "Dark Phoenix": Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp and Tye Sheridan

Thursday, June 6 - Actress Drew Barrymore; design expert Mikel Welch ("Trading Spaces")





Friday, June 7 - Actress and activist Julianne Moore, and gun safety advocate Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton; actress Niecy Nash ("Claws"); cooking with chef Geoffrey Zakarian