Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/24-6/28

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of June 24-28. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, June 24 - New England Patriot Julian Edelman ("100%: Julian Edelman"); television personalities Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge and Brandon Lee ("The Hills: New Beginnings"); a performance by Rodney Atkins; celebrity trainer Massy Arias

Tuesday, June 25 - Hosts Nikki and Brie Bella ("The Bellas Podcast"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 26 - Actor Himesh Patel and director Danny Boyle ("Yesterday"); Dr. Aubrey Ross and Dr. Michael Lavigne ("The Vet Life"); a performance by BeBe Winans with Korean Soul

Thursday, June 27 - Comedian Mike Epps ("Mike Epps: Only One Mike"); YouTuber David Dobrik





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Friday, June 28 - Actress Olivia Munn ("The Rook")