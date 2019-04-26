Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 4/29-5/3
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of April 29-May 3. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, April 29 - Actors Michael Ealy and Meagan Good ("The Intruder"); singer and actor Pitbull ("UglyDolls")
Tuesday, April 30 - Actor and singer Hugh Jackman ("The Man. The Music. The Show."); musician and author Paul Stanley ("Backstage Pass"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, May 1 - Reality star Dorit Kemsley ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")
Thursday, May 2 - Comedian Tracy Morgan ("The Last O.G."; "The Last O.G. Cookbook: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills")
Friday, May 3 - Tim Laird with KENTUCKY DERBY party tips
