Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/25-5/29

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 25-29.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, May 25 - MARK CONSUELOS joins Kelly as guest co-host for the day. Kelly and Mark chat with comedian DAVID SPADE about his role in the film "The Wrong Missy"; singer-songwriter LEANN RIMES performs "There Will Be a Better Day," and barbecue expert MYRON MIXON shares grilling tips for "Live's Memorial Day Barbie-Q!"







Tuesday, May 26 - KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY returns to "Live" to talk about the show "Game On!" MADISON BEER performs the song "Selfish," and "Live's Summer Staycation!" begins with designer VERN YIP demonstrating how to get resort turndown service at home.







Wednesday, May 27 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with actor JOSH GAD and speak with him about the film "Artemis Fowl," and "Live's Summer Staycation!" continues with backyard fun and games for the whole family with MONICA MANGIN.







Thursday, May 28 - TRACEE ELLIS ROSS discusses her role in the film "The High Note," and lifestyle expert DARCY MILLER shows how viewers can virtually tour the world while being at home as part of "Live's Summer Staycation!"







Friday, May 29 - It's another "Feel Good Friday" with "Live's At-Home Prom." Kelly and Ryan enjoy tunes from DJ PAULY D; TikTok star ADDISON RAE joins in on the party, and the band AJR performs the song "Bang!" Also, Kelly and Ryan show highlights of this year's prom fashions at home and share viewer-submitted stories.







