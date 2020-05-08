Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/11-5/15

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 11-15.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, May 11 - Kelly and Ryan chat with DANIEL RADCLIFFE about the interactive special "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend." Also, "Live's Conquering the Q Week" begins with a home-schooling lesson from MELINDA MACHT-GREENBERG, Ph.D.







Tuesday, May 12 - Actress MICHELLE DOCKERY returns to "Live" to talk about the miniseries "Defending Jacob." Editor-in-Chief of Lifewire LANCE ULANOFF returns as part of "Live's Conquering the Q Week," with tips to make video conferencing easier.







Wednesday, May 13 - Kelly and Ryan discuss the new season of "Dead to Me" with JAMES MARSDEN, and financial expert FARNOOSH TORABI talks about quarantine money anxieties as "Live's Conquering the Q Week" continues.







Thursday, May 14 - Kelly and Ryan welcome actress YARA SHAHIDI to "Live," DAVEED DIGGS talks about the series "Snowpiercer," and DR. EILEEN KENNEDY-MORE shares advice on navigating re-opening fears for "Live's Conquering the Q Week."







Friday, May 15 - "Feel Good Friday" returns as Kelly and Ryan talk with DR. JENNIFER ASHTON about ending quarantine safely as "Live's Conquering the Q Week" wraps up.







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





