Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at The Farmington Players Barn

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the Reninasse rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting simultaneously, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of the opening night, the Bottom brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to their selves and all that jazz.

This was my first time attending a performance at The Farmington Players Barn Theatre. The local talent of these performers blew me away. My favorite performance of the night came from Hannah Haigh, who portrayed the wife of Nick Bottom, Bea Bottom.

Hannah Haigh is extremely amusing as she portrays Bea, the headstrong, independent woman whose rendition of "Right Hand Man" could rival Heidi Blickenstaff.

Helena Romano, who plays Portia, the Puritan daughter, also thoroughly impressed me. Her voice has such a beautiful clarity, and each time she sang, I was transfixed. Now let's talk about the men; two performers stuck out to me.

Jared Hoffert(Nostradamus) and Jonah Schulte (William Shakespeare). Jared Hoffert gives a hilarious take on the future teller and has a wonderful stage presence, I only wish he had more time on stage. Jonah Schulte as The Bard is simply perfect. He toggles between the cocky and self-obsessed posh Shakespeare to masking as the commoner troop actor.

The audience was just as charmed by his performance as the actors portraying Shakespeare's admirers. Shout out to director Tim Timmer and the creative team for their excellent casting decisions.

Something Rotten will perform at The Farmington Players Barn this Thursday, March 16th, at 8:00 pm, Friday, March 17th, and Saturday, March 18th, at 8:00 pm. You can purchase tickets online here or at the box office at the theatre.

